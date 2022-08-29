Ukrainian forces have begun "shaping" operations in southern Ukraine to prepare the battlefield for a significant Ukrainian counteroffensive, two senior US officials briefed on the intelligence told CNN.

Shaping operations are standard military practice prior to an offensive and involve striking weapons systems, command and control, ammunition depots and other targets to prepare the battlefield for planned advances.

CNN's Oleksandra Ochman, Kostan Nechyporenko, Hira Humayun, Darya Tarasova, Michelle Velez and Oren Liebermann contributed to this report.

