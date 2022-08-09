Two takeaways from the Vermont and Wisconsin primaries

Becca Balint will win the Democratic primary for Vermont's lone House seat, CNN projects, putting her on a path to become the first woman to represent the state in Congress.

 Wilson Ring/AP

Vermont is on track to send a woman to Congress for the first time, while the matchup is set in a Wisconsin Senate race that could be one of the most competitive of this year's midterm elections.

Votes are being counted in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Vermont and Connecticut on Tuesday night after a round of primaries that will further clarify several of November's key contests.

