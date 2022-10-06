Two Russians who crossed the Bering Strait, landing on western Alaska's St. Lawrence Island earlier this week had been seeking asylum to avoid Russia's draft in its ongoing war on Ukraine.

"The Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of Russia to avoid compulsory military service," said Karina Borger, a spokesperson for Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

