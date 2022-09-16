Two men charged in home burglary of Rep. Karen Bass

Two men were charged on September 16 for allegedly stealing guns from the home of U.S. Rep. Karen Bass. Bass is seen here on September 9 in Beverly Hills, California.

Two men were charged on Friday for allegedly stealing guns from the home of U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office announced in a statement.

Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were each charged with one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm, the statement said. They are expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

