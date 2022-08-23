Twitter's former head of security will take part in closed-door briefings this week on Capitol Hill following his explosive whistleblower report alleging serious and widespread security vulnerabilities at the company, according to the group representing him.

The expected appearance by Peiter "Mudge" Zatko comes as Twitter faces increasing pressure in Washington, with some Democrats calling on the Federal Trade Commission to launch an investigation. Zatko's team is due to brief staff in both the House and Senate, a spokesperson for Whistleblower Aid, the group representing Zatko, said.

CNN's Clare Duffy contributed to this report.

