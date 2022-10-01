Tudor Dixon, the Republican taking on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November's midterm election, is turning to tactics that have worked for other Republican winners in competitive governor's races as she seeks to turn the race into a cultural battle over education, transgender athletes and more.

But her clash with a well-funded Democratic incumbent governor -- one taking place in a state where a referendum that would enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution has emerged as a dominant issue -- is showcasing the limits of those efforts at cultural appeals to the moderate, suburban voters who could decide the race's outcome.

