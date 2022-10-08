When former President Donald Trump touches down in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday to campaign for a slate of Republican candidates, he will be landing in a town of just under 3,500 people -- about 0.1% of the state's population.

It's a tiny stop for the former President, who rode stronger-than-expected turnout in rural stretches of the country like Minden to the White House in 2016. But it highlights just how important rural counties are to Nevada Republicans such as Senate nominee Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial hopeful Joe Lombardo in the critical midterm elections.

