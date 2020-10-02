Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was diagnosed with coronavirus this summer

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the President's nominee for the US Supreme Court, was diagnosed with coronavirus late this summer but has recovered, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Barrett, and her husband, Jesse, were diagnosed. Jesse Barrett was asymptomatic but Barrett felt "a little under the weather but recovered," one of the sources said.

After the news early Friday that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump contracted coronavirus, Barrett tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, according to White House spokesman Judd Deere.

Barrett, who is tested daily, was last with the President on Saturday when Trump announced from the White House Rose Garden he would be nominating her to the Supreme Court, Deere said.

Barrett has been visiting with US senators on Capitol Hill this week.

This story is breaking and will be updated.