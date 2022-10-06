Former President Donald Trump's multimillion-dollar defense attorney has joined a Florida firm with ties to the former President, according to a person familiar with the arrangement and new court filings.

Chris Kise, who has already collected $3 million in fees from Trump, has joined Continental PLLC, a boutique Miami-based law firm that will now join the Trump legal team as the former president continues to navigate the investigation into his retention of records marked classified after leaving office, according to a person familiar with the arrangement.

