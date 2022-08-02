Former President Donald Trump's last-minute pledge to deliver an endorsement in the Missouri GOP Senate primary set off a scramble among rival campaigns and allies of the former President, sources told CNN. The intense lobbying effort ultimately ended with Trump issuing a dual endorsement of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

As soon as Trump's tease hit his Truth Social platform on Monday, he was inundated with calls from Republican allies concerned that he was on the brink of backing Greitens. But one source told CNN that Trump himself had not made a final decision at the time of his post.

