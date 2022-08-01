In Michigan's jam-packed Republican primary fight for governor, former President Donald Trump is trying to tip the scales.

Just days before the Tuesday primary, Trump threw his support behind Tudor Dixon, a conservative commentator who has coalesced support from prominent Republicans in the state, even as she beats back criticism that she's an establishment candidate who isn't "MAGA" enough to inspire the GOP base.

