Trump's attorneys face scrutiny over level of cooperation with Justice Department on classified docs

The Justice Department's court filing on August 30 laying out the case that classified documents had been concealed at Mar-a-Lago raises new scrutiny for former President Donald Trump's lawyers who worked with federal investigators to return classified material to the government.

 Reuters, The Arizona Republic/USA Today Network

The FBI's search on August 8 uncovering scores of classified material "cast serious doubt" on the sworn statement one of Trump's lawyers made in June attesting that all classified material had been returned and a "diligent search" had been conducted, the Justice Department wrote.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.

