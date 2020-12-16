Trump won't be getting vaccine until it's recommended by medical team

President Donald Trump won't be administered a coronavirus vaccine until it's recommended by the White House medical team, a White House official told CNN on Wednesday.

The official said Trump is still receiving the benefits of the monoclonal antibody cocktail he was given during his recovery from Covid-19 earlier in the fall.

Once Trump moves into a timing window to receive vaccination, he is likely to get his shot at that point, the official added.

Trump's situation differs from that of Vice President Mike Pence, who is set to receive his vaccination in the coming days, the official noted. Pence has not contracted the virus, the official pointed out, meaning the vice president's need for vaccination is more pressing. Pence's inoculation is expected to be made public, the official said.

The official went on to say the President continues to be open to getting vaccinated. But the official cautioned Trump also wants to make sure frontline medical workers receive the vaccine first.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.