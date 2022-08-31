Trump weighs delaying 2024 decision as political and legal troubles grow

Donald Trump is considering waiting until after the November midterms to launch a third presidential campaign as he navigates an array of legal troubles and mounting concerns that some of his hand-picked Senate candidates may be weaker than he thought.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

Donald Trump is considering waiting until after the November midterms to launch a third presidential campaign as he navigates a widening array of legal troubles and mounting concerns that some of his hand-picked Senate candidates may be weaker than he once thought, sources familiar with his thinking tell CNN.

After months of eyeing Labor Day weekend as the target launch date for a 2024 campaign, Trump has spent the past few weeks backing away from that timeline following the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and an increased panic among Republicans that the party may not be in for the red wave it has long anticipated this November.

