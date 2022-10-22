With just over two weeks until Election Day, former President Donald Trump is looking to shore up GOP support in South Texas on Saturday as Republicans seek to build on their 2020 gains with Latino voters as part of their efforts to win control of the House.

Republicans are targeting three congressional seats in the Rio Grande Valley -- a culturally conservative but historically Democratic region where GOP candidates are aiming to grow the party's advances with Latino voters in recent years.

