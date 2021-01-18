Trump to lift Covid-19 related travel restrictions before he leaves office, White House official says

President Donald Trump is expected to lift coronavirus-related travel restrictions starting on January 26, nearly a week after he leaves office, a White House official said Monday.

The White House official said Trump is expected to lift restrictions that cover much of Europe and Brazil.

President-elect Joe Biden is set to take over the presidency on Wednesday and it's not clear if he would reverse Trump's expected order.

Reuters was first to report the expected order.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.