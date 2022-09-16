A former top official in the Trump White House counsel's office told the National Archives last fall that, according to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, there were only 12 boxes of records at Mar-a-Lago and they were just filled with newspaper clippings, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

The Archives was following up on information from the White House Office of Records Management that there were about two dozen boxes in the residence, according to the source.

Evan Perez and Pamela Brown contributed to this story.

