Trump State Department appointee violated his oath of office at Capitol riot, DOJ says

The Justice Department says a former Trump State Department official violated his oath of office when he allegedly pushed against a police line in storming the US Capitol on January 6.

Federico Klein's "actions on January 6, 2021, appear to be a considered decision to place himself above the law; not only did he demonstrate an unwillingness to follow lawful orders, but he also showed a blatant disregard for his commitments to those in authority," prosecutors wrote on Tuesday in a new filing.

"Klein's behavior revealed that his true allegiance lies elsewhere," the prosecutors added.

At the time of the insurrection, Klein still worked for the State Department and held a top-secret security clearance. He left the State Department at the end of the Trump administration. He was previously a Trump campaign and presidential transition staffer, the first known political appointee to be targeted by investigators among the riot criminal cases.

Klein will be appearing in court Tuesday afternoon following his arrest last week.

At the hearing, a federal judge is set to consider whether Klein should remain in jail pending his trial. They argue he's dangerous, because he is charged with assaulting officers on January -- an especially egregious charge, prosecutors say, given his role in the federal government at the time.

"Despite his oath to support and defend the Constitution, Klein demonstrated his contempt for that oath, the legitimate functions of the government, and for the Constitution itself when he assaulted officers in an attempt to stop the certification of a lawful election," prosecutors wrote to the court, arguing for his detention, on Tuesday. "By his actions on January 6, 2021, Klein abdicated his responsibilities to the country and the Constitution."