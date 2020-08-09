President Donald Trump opened the door on Sunday to allowing some unemployed Americans to get enhanced unemployment benefits even if the states in which they live won't pay part of the costs.
Under the memorandum Trump signed Saturday, the additional benefit of $400 per week would only be available to people living in states that agree to administer the program and pay 25% (or $100) of the cost. That initiative was criticized by several governors because of how financially strapped many states are due to the coronavirus.
Trump said Sunday it was possible that the federal government could pick up the entire cost if governors make a request.
"We have a system where we can do 100% or we can do 75%, they pay 25, and it will depend on the state," he said to reporters before returning to the White House from his resort in New Jersey. "And they will make a application. We will look at it, and we'll make a decision."
"So you know, they may be, they'll pay nothing in some instances or maybe they'll -- a little bit like the National Guard, like the National Guard, as you know. Sometimes we'll pay all of it depending on the tragedy, or whatever it may be, the disaster," he said. "Sometimes the state will pay 40%, 25%, 10% or nothing -- depending on how it works out. "
