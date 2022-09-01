Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he will "very, very seriously" consider full pardons for the rioters who breached the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, if he runs for reelection and wins.

"I will tell you, I will look very, very favorably about full pardons. If I decide to run and if I win, I will be looking very, very strongly about pardons. Full pardons," Trump said on Wendy Bell Radio Thursday, adding: "We'll be looking very, very seriously at full pardons because we can't let that happen. ... And I mean full pardons with an apology to many."

CNN's Shawna Mizelle, Gabby Orr and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

