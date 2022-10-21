Trump says 15 Mar-a-Lago records, including clemency requests, are his

Former President Donald Trump, here in Youngstown, Ohio, on September 17, claims 15 Mar-a-Lago records, including clemency requests, are his.

 Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is claiming that records, such as clemency requests, that were kept at Mar-a-Lago are his personal property and shouldn't be handed back to the federal government, the Justice Department said in a court filing late Thursday.

The filing only addresses a dispute over 15 documents but it demonstrates the potential legal slog ahead given there are roughly 22,000 total to review.

