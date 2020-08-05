President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is considering delivering his Republican National Convention speech from the White House after scrapping his plans to deliver the speech in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"Well we are thinking about it. It would be easiest from the standpoint of security," he said during an interview with "Fox and Friends." "We are thinking about doing it from the White House because there's no movement. It's easy, and I think it's a beautiful setting and we are thinking about that. It's certainly one of the alternatives. It's the easiest alternative, I think it's a beautiful alternative."
Mentioning Republican lawmakers Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan also making speeches, Trump said, "I will probably do mine live from the White House," adding "If for some reason somebody had difficulty with it, I could go some place else."
