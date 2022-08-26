Former President Donald Trump responded Friday to a judge's request that he elaborate on his request that the court appoint a "special master" to oversee the review of evidence recovered from the search of his Mar-a-Lago residence with a 12-page filing that touched briefly on the newly released affidavit the FBI used to obtain the warrant.

Trump was ordered to submit the filing after US District Judge Aileen Cannon, the Florida judge assigned to his case seeking a special master, identified several shortcomings in his initial Monday request for more oversight for the FBI's review of the evidence seized.

