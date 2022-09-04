Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House panel investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, on Sunday called out former President Donald Trump for featuring a speaker during his Saturday rally who highlighted the plight of a January 6 rioter and alleged Nazi sympathizer who was convicted on all five charges he faced in May.

"When President Biden warned there are some elements in this extreme group that are semi-Fascist, maybe he didn't need to use 'semi," the California Democrat told CNN's Jim Acosta on "Newsroom," referring to the current President's recent remarks about "MAGA Republicans."

Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.

