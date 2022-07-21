Former President Donald Trump's political committees have paid nearly $2.2 million this year to six law firms whose attorneys have represented witnesses before the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, a CNN review of new campaign filings shows.

The biggest recipient of payments from Trump's political committees is Elections, LLC, a firm that employs several former Trump campaign lawyers and former White House lawyer Stefan Passantino, who at one point represented a key hearing witness, Cassidy Hutchinson. Passantino hasn't answered CNN's previous questions about his representation of Hutchinson.

