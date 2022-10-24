Jury selection begins Monday in the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud and grand larceny trial in New York, a symbolic moment following years of investigations that places former President Donald Trump's business before a jury.

Trump is not a defendant in the case and is not expected to be implicated in any wrongdoing, but the charges against the real estate business he built from the ground up are the closest any prosecutor has gotten to Trump, and the political ramifications of the case has irritated the former President, people familiar with the matter say.

