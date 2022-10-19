Former President Donald Trump asked whether a documentary filmmaker interviewing him last year was a "good Jewish character," according to the filmmaker and video obtained by CNN.

The 60-second clip, which was recorded in May 2021 at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club and first reported by The New York Times, shows the former President as he spoke with several people off-camera. In the clip, he told documentary filmmaker Alex Holder "don't let it roll" as he converses with a woman who approached him with a comment about his support among Jewish voters.

