Former President Donald Trump on Friday night directly ridiculed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying on his social media platform that the Kentucky Republican had a "death wish" for supporting "Democrat sponsored bills."

Trump, in his Truth Social post, also mocked McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao -- who was born in Taiwan and served as Trump's secretary of transportation -- referring to her as McConnell's "China loving wife, Coco Chow!"

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

