President Donald Trump erupted late last week after Defense Secretary Mark Esper issued a new military-wide directive that was a de facto ban on the display of the Confederate flag.
According to two people familiar with his reaction, Trump was fuming over Esper's carefully worded memo that did not mention the flag by name, but effectively banned it from being flown on military installations by not naming it.
Trump has declined to denounce the Confederate flag in recent weeks and has instead said those who see it as a source of pride should be able to continue flying it.
Two separate people who have spoken with the President in the following days said they believe Esper's job remains safe for now, though the relationship between the two has significantly deteriorated in recent months.
As CNN has previously reported, Esper is now one year into his job but finds himself walking a political tightrope during what is one of the most strained times in his tenure. Defense officials have told CNN that he has had to make time to focus on day-to-day crisis management alongside chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to try and prevent Trump from making any disastrous decisions that could damage national security or demoralize the military.
Several sources said this relationship could be strained further in the next few months, though Trump is hesitant to fire another defense secretary so close to the November election.