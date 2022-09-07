Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine ahead of a rally in Youngstown next week.

"[L]ittle has been said about the race for Governor, where we have an outstanding person running, Mike DeWine, who quietly, but professionally, goes about doing his job and really well," Trump, who is scheduled to hold a rally on September 17, said in a statement Wednesday released by his Save America leadership PAC.

CNN's Gregory Krieg contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.