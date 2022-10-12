A Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump's legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness' description.

The FBI also has surveillance footage showing a staffer moving boxes out of the storage room, the source told CNN.

