Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is suing the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection in an effort to block the panel from compelling him to sit for a sworn deposition, according to a complaint filed in US District Court Thursday and additional documents obtained by CNN.

In the complaint, Mastriano argues that the committee does not have the authority to compel his deposition, or that of any other witness that does not wish to be deposed.

