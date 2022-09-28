Trump avoids Friday deposition in lawsuit by being in Mar-a-Lago during hurricane

Former president Donald Trump, seen here in December 2019, will avoid a September 29 deposition in a lawsuit by being in Mar-a-Lago during Hurricane Ian.

 Nicolas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

There's a reason Donald Trump is riding out Hurricane Ian at his Florida beach club: He was scheduled to be deposed at Mar-a-Lago on Friday as a defendant in a class-action lawsuit.

The revelation was made public in letters filed in court Wednesday by the lawyers suing him. They are trying to question the former President in an ongoing case that accuses him, his adult children and the Trump Organization of deception and fraud as they allegedly promoted scam businesses.

CNN's Kara Scannell contributed to this report.

