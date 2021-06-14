John Demers, the Trump-appointed head of the Justice Department's national security division, is leaving at the end of the month as planned, a person briefed on the matter told CNN Monday.

The national security division plays a large role in leak investigations and was involved in the records seizures that have become public involving members of the media, and lawmakers.

The Biden administration's nominee, Matt Olsen, is awaiting Senate approval.

This story is breaking and will be updated.