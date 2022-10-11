Former President Donald Trump is appealing a federal judge's decision last month to dismiss his sprawling lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, several ex-FBI officials and more than two dozen other people and entities that he claims conspired to undermine his 2016 campaign by trying to vilify him with fabricated information tying him to Russia.

Trump's attorneys filed a notice Tuesday indicating they are appealing to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

CNN's Paul LeBlanc and Marshall Cohen contributed contributed to this report.

