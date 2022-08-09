Trump ally Doug Mastriano's virtual appearance Tuesday before the House January 6 committee only lasted about 15 minutes and "he didn't answer a single question," according to a source familiar with the matter.

Mastriano's attorney cut off the virtual appearance soon after it began, the source said. His lawyer, Tim Parlatore, took issue with several procedural matters related to the deposition, and raised questions about the legality of the subpoena that Mastriano received from the panel, the source added.

