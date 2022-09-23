Several top allies of Donald Trump will launch a new super PAC to buoy Republican candidates who have earned the former President's support in the midterm elections, CNN has learned, following months of minimal spending by Trump-aligned groups that has left party strategists frustrated as they work to fill the void.

Called MAGA, Inc., the new group will meld with an existing Trump-sanctioned super PAC that has been mostly overseen by former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell. As of last month, that group had spent slightly more than $2 million to boost Trump-backed Senate and House candidates in their primary races earlier this year.

