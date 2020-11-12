Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski contracts coronavirus.

Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign, has tested positive for the coronavirus, he confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

Lewandowski said he is feeling fine and will stay home as a precaution.

He joins a growing list of individuals close to the President to have tested positive for the virus this week after attending campaign events in the lead-up to and days after the election.

David Bossie, one of the President's political advisers, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and White House political affairs director Brian Jack all tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Lewandowski shared a photo aboard Air Force One on November 2, alongside Bossie and others, before a Trump campaign rally in Wisconsin.

Some of the individuals who have disclosed they've been infected attended an election night party where White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and nearly every other attendee was not wearing a mask. Meadows and four others around the White House and the Trump campaign subsequently tested positive last week.

