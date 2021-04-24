Democratic state Sen. Troy Carter will win the special election runoff in Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District, CNN projects.

Carter, a former New Orleans city council member, was the more moderate candidate in the runoff and ran as someone willing to work across the aisle. His opponent, fellow Democratic state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson (no relation), ran on a more progressive platform.

Crucially, Carter earned the early endorsement of the man whose seat he'll be filling, former Rep. Cedric Richmond. Richmond resigned his seat in January to join the Biden White House.

Carter led in the first round of voting last month, where he took about 36% of the vote to Carter Peterson's 23%. Since no candidate cleared 50% in that round, the race went to a runoff as required by state law.

Louisiana's 2nd District is majority Black and stretches from New Orleans to Baton Rouge.

Carter will be the only Democrat representing the Bayou State in Congress. The state's other five representatives and two senators are all Republicans.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.