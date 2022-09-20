The trial of a January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot defendant who was seen on video at the forefront of a mob that chased Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman near the Senate chamber began late Tuesday afternoon.

Douglas Jensen faces seven charges for his alleged actions that day, including obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct, and assaulting, impeding or resisting an officer. CNN previously reported that Jensen admitted to investigators that his belief in QAnon conspiracy theories was the reason he breached the Capitol, according to court filings.

CNN's Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.