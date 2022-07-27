Trevor Reed, an American citizen and former US Marine freed earlier this year after two years imprisoned in Russia, said Wednesday that he thinks detained Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan "have a really good chance" of being released amid revelations the US has presented a "substantial proposal" to Moscow for an exchange.

Reed's comments follow CNN's exclusive reporting that the Biden administration -- after months of internal debate -- has offered to exchange convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout as part of a potential deal to secure the release of Griner and Whelan, according to people briefed on the matter.

CNN's Kylie Atwood, Evan Perez and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

