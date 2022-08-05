Trevor Reed: Brittney Griner's nine-year prison sentence by Russian court is 'clearly political'

Trevor Reed, a US citizen freed earlier this year after being detained in Russia for nearly three years, said on August 5 that Brittney Griner's sentence by a Russian court is "clearly political."

 CNN

Trevor Reed, a US citizen freed earlier this year after being detained in Russia for nearly three years, said Friday that Brittney Griner's sentence by a Russian court is "clearly political."

Griner, a WNBA star who was arrested in Russia in February, was convicted Thursday of deliberately smuggling drugs into Russia and sentenced to nine years of jail time. She plays there in the off-season and was accused of trying to smuggle less than 1 gram of cannabis oil in her luggage.

