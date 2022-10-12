The Treasury Department's inspector general is examining Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flights carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard, including whether the Sunshine State improperly used Covid relief funds to transfer the migrants, according to a letter provided to Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey.

Last month, DeSantis claimed credit for a pair of flights carrying migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. Two days after the flights, Markey, along with six other Massachusetts lawmakers, sent a letter to the Treasury Department's watchdog requesting an investigation into the funds used to transport the migrants.

