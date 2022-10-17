Tougher voting rules hit turnout efforts in key battleground states

A canvasser for the New Georgia Project hands an informative flyer to a resident in Fairburn, Georgia, on May 12 while knocking on doors to encourage people to register to vote.

 Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

In 2020, when Angela Lang and her team at Black Leaders Organizing for Communities encountered Milwaukee residents who were nervous about voting in person during the pandemic, they pointed to a widely available alternative: ballot drop boxes.

Two years later, drop boxes are no longer an option for voters in the state -- after the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in July barred their use. So, on Wednesday night, Lang's team blasted out a text message to voters urging them to return their absentee ballots by mail, no later than November 1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.