Top US general says China's military has become more aggressive to US over last 5 years

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill, April 5, 2022 in Washington, DC.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The most senior US general has issued a stark warning about China's military intentions toward the US and allies in the region, saying Beijing has become more aggressive and the number of Chinese intercepts at sea and in the air have "increased significantly" in recent years.

"China's increasing in their aggressiveness in their rhetoric, but also in their activity," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said Friday to a group of reporters traveling with him in Asia, according to a Defense Department transcript of his remarks.

CNN's Brad Lendon contributed reporting.

