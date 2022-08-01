Top lawmakers renew call for DHS IG to step aside from investigation into missing texts, citing CNN reporting

The Capitol dome is seen here in November 2019 in Washington, DC. Key House Democrats have issued a new call for the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general to recuse himself from a probe of missing Secret Service text messages.

 Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Key House Democrats have issued a new call for the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general to recuse himself from a probe of missing Secret Service text messages after a CNN exclusive report showed investigators knew for more than a year texts had been erased.

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson reiterated their call for Inspector General Joseph Cuffari to step aside in a letter on Monday.

