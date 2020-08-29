The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has informed the House and Senate Select Committees on Intelligence that it'll no longer be briefing on election security issues, a senior administration official told CNN. It'll provide written updates, the official said.

The official added that other agencies supporting election security, including the Department of Justice, Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security, intend to continue briefing Congress.

CNN is reaching out to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and committee officials for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.