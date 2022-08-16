Two top House Democrats are accusing the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General of obstructing their investigation into missing Secret Service text messages related to the January 6 Capitol attack, escalating tensions between Congress and the watchdog agency.

In a letter on Tuesday, House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson, who also chairs the House January 6 committee, wrote to DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, detailing claims of how Cuffari has not cooperated with their previous requests to provide documents or make his employees available for transcribed interviews in their ongoing investigation.

