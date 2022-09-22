Several GOP senators raised new concerns Thursday about former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents, rejecting his claim that he could simply declassify the secret records by "thinking about it."

In interviews with CNN, the senators broke from Trump's claim that everything was handled appropriately, diverging from many in the party who have sidestepped questions about the matter or have vigorously defended the former President.

