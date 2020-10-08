Top former GOP fundraiser Elliot Broidy planning to plead guilty to conspiracy charge

Elliot Broidy, a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, plans to plead guilty to conspiracy for failing to disclose that he was lobbying the US government on behalf of foreign officials, a person familiar with the matter tells CNN.

Broidy was charged in a complaint filed Monday in federal court, with working with others to lobby the US government to drop a criminal investigation into fraud at a Malaysian development fund on behalf of a Jho Low, a Malaysian businessman who was later charged by prosecutors in connection with the alleged fraud.

Prosecutors also allege that Broidy illicitly lobbied the Trump administration for the removal of a Chinese national and attempted to facilitating meeting between a Chinese minister and top officials in the Trump administration, Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security.

Broidy is expected to plead guilty to the charge later this month in a deal with the Justice Department, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

Broidy was the former deputy finance chair of the Republican National Committee from 2017 until April 2018, when he resigned in the wake of disclosures that Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, had facilitated a $1.6 million payment to a former Playboy model who says she became pregnant by Broidy.

At the time, Broidy admitted to the relationship but did not address whether he impregnated the woman.